Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, December 15, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of rain ending near noon then cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 near noon. High plus 5 with temperature falling to plus 3 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Friday..increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.