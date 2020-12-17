Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, December 17, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -1C. A wind chill of -7C this morning.

Tonight..cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3C. Wind chill near -6C.

Friday..mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -1C. Wind chill -6C in the morning.

Friday night..cloudy. Low -1C.

Saturday..periods of snow or rain. High 3C.

Saturday night..rain or snow. Low 0C.

Sunday..cloudy. High 1C.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low -1C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 3C.

Monday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 1C.