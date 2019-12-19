iHeartRadio
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, December 19, 2019

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High -1C. Wind chill -16C this morning and -6C this afternoon.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10C. Wind chill -6C evening and -15C overnight.

Friday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 2C. Wind chill -13C in the morning.

Friday night..clear. Low -4C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 5C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.

Sunday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 1C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.

