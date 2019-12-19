Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, December 19, 2019
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High -1C. Wind chill -16C this morning and -6C this afternoon.
Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10C. Wind chill -6C evening and -15C overnight.
Friday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 2C. Wind chill -13C in the morning.
Friday night..clear. Low -4C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 5C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.
Sunday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 1C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.