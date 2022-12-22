Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, December 22, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness early this morning. 70 percent chance of drizzle or rain this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.

Tonight..rain changing to snow before morning. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 70 near midnight. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 15 overnight.

Friday..snow and blowing snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 60 km/h gusting to 90. Temperature steady near minus 9. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon.

Friday night..flurries. Blowing snow. Windy. Low minus 12.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Blowing snow. Windy. High minus 7.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 8.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 10.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.