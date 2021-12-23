Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, December 23, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 70 percent chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight night..cloudy. Fog patches developing before morning. Wind south 30 km/h. Low zero.

Friday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..periods of rain. Low 6.

Saturday..cloudy. High 7.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Sunday..cloudy. High plus 4.

Sunday night..periods of rain. Low plus 2.

Monday..periods of rain. High 7.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..cloudy. High plus 5.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.