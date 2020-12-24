Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday December 24, 2020

A mild start to your Christmas Eve in Windsor-Essex.

The temperature is currently ranging between three and eight degrees Celsius but according to Environment Canada Meteorologist Crawford Luke the temperature will drop later Thursday morning.

"Looks like by later this morning you guys will have actually cooled off a fair bit, you might be into some flurries and then those flurries should probably continue throughout the day and then overnight there will probably be some more flurries, maybe a couple hours of snow or so," says Luke.

He says Christmas Day will be similar to Christmas Eve.

"Temperature around minus four or so, pretty swift wind so there's definitely going to be a wind-chill out there," he says. "Right now we're showing a wind-chill of about minus 13 or so and probably just some on and off flurries, maybe the odd hour or two of some light snow. There might be a few centimetres of snow between now and the end of Christmas day, whether or not it's a white Christmas morning is a little up in the air but there is a chance.

Luke says the normal high for Windsor-Essex this time of year is in the range of plus one and zero.

To view Environment Canada's seven day forecast for Windsor-Essex click here.