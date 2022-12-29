Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, December 29, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..becoming cloudy this morning. 60 percent chance of drizzle late this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy with 60 percent chance of drizzle. Wind south 20 km/h. Temperature steady near 9.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of drizzle in the morning and early in the afternoon. Periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near 10. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..rain. Low plus 4.

Saturday..rain. High 7.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Monday..cloudy. High 7.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 12.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low 6.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 6.