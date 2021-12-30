Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, December 30, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of light snow ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches dissipating near noon. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.

Saturday night..snow. Windy. Low minus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 10.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.