Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, December 8, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. Temperature steady near plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Friday..cloudy. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..snow. Low minus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 1.

Sunday..rain showers or flurries. High plus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Tuesday..cloudy. High plus 2.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..rain. Windy. High plus 5.