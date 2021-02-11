Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, February 11, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Wind north 20 km/h. High -4C. Wind chill -19C this morning and -10C this afternoon.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light before morning. Low -10C. Wind chill near -16C.

Friday..mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High -4C. Wind chill -17C in the morning and -8C in the afternoon.

Friday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -10C.

Saturday..periods of snow. High -8C.

Saturday night..snow. Low -11C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -8C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -13C.

Monday..cloudy. High -9C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -10C.

Tuesday..cloudy. High -6C.