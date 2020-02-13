Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, February 13, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon then becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40. High plus 1. Wind chill -10C this afternoon.

Tonight..partly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low -15C. Wind chill -10C this evening and -21C overnight.

Friday..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4C. Wind chill -21C in the morning and -8C in the afternoon.

Friday night..clear. Low -13C.

Saturday..sunny. High -2C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. Low -2C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. High 3C.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low -4C.

Monday..cloudy with a 40% chance of rain or snow. High 1C.