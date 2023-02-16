Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, February 16, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers late this morning and early this afternoon. Periods of rain beginning this afternoon. Risk of freezing rain this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High plus 2. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..periods of rain changing to periods of ice pellets this evening then to periods of light snow overnight. Risk of freezing rain this evening and after midnight. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Friday..periods of light snow ending in the morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late in the afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 7.

Saturday..sunny. High 7.

Saturday night..increasing cloudiness. Low plus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 2.

Monday..cloudy. High plus 3.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Wednesday..snow. High minus 3.