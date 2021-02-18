Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, February 18, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. Periods of snow beginning early this morning. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. High -3C. Wind chill -16C this morning and -8C this afternoon.

Tonight..periods of light snow ending after midnight then cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6C. Wind chill near -10C.

Friday..cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High -2C. Wind chill -11C in the morning and -6C in the afternoon.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -9C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -4C.

Saturday night..clear. Low -12C.

Sunday..increasing cloudiness. High -5C.

Sunday night..periods of snow. Low -4C.

Monday..periods of snow. High 1C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -2C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 4C.