Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, February 2, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..flurries ending late this evening then partly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Friday..mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 23 in the morning and minus 17 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 16.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 2.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High plus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low plus 1.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy. High plus 5.