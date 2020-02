The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada



Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Winds northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this afternoon. High -4 (25) . Wind chill -10 (14)

Tonight..a few clouds. Low -11 (12). The wind chill is -17 (1) overnight.

Tomorrow..sunny. High of 3 (37)

Saturday..sunny. High of 4 (39)

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7 (45)