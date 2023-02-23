Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, February 23, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of freezing drizzle or drizzle changing to periods of drizzle near noon and ending late this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southeast 30 this morning then west 20 gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High 7. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Friday..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the afternoon. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.

Friday night..cloudy. Low minus 8.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Monday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. High 7.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.