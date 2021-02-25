Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, February 25, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High 2 C. Wind chill -8 C this morning.

Tonight..clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low -7 C. Wind chill -9 C overnight.

Friday..sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High 2 C. Wind chill -12 C in the morning.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low 0 C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 8 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -1 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -3 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 2 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -8 C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 0 C.