Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, February 4, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 1C. Wind chill -12C this morning.

Tonight..cloudy. Snow at times heavy beginning early this evening then changing to light snow or rain late this evening. Snowfall amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 overnight. Low -3C.

Friday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to -8C in the afternoon. Wind chill -8C in the morning and -17C in the afternoon.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -11C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -6C.

Saturday night..periods of snow. Low -13C.

Sunday..sunny. High -6C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -13C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -9C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -10C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -5C.