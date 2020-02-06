Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, February 6, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of snow with risk of freezing drizzle. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -2C. Wind chill near -10C.

Tonight..periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -3C. Wind chill near -9C.

Friday..periods of snow ending near noon then mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -1C. Wind chill near -10C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -8C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries. High -2C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -7C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. High -1C.

Sunday night..snow. Low -2C.