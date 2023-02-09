Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, February 9, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..rain ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 60 gusting to 80 this afternoon. High 12. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind southwest 60 km/h gusting to 80 becoming west 30 late this evening then light before morning. Low plus 2.

Friday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 1 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 3.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 6.

Sunday..sunny. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 8.