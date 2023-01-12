Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, January 12, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..drizzle or showers changing to rain near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. Temperature steady near 6.

Tonight..rain mixed with snow changing to a few flurries this evening. Rainfall amount 5 mm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near midnight. Low minus 1.

Friday..flurries. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Saturday..sunny. High zero.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 8.

Sunday..sunny. High plus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy. High plus 4.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy. High plus 4.