Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, January 13, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening and before morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Friday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 12. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 14.

Saturday..clearing. High minus 8.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 11.

Sunday..sunny. High minus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.