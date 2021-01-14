Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, January 14, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. A 70 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers early this morning. High 5C.

Tonight..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning overnight. Temperature steady near 2C.

Friday..periods of rain mixed with snow ending in the morning then mainly cloudy and a 40 per cent chance of rain or snow changing to 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers late in the morning. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. Temperature steady near 2C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -3C.

Saturday..cloudy. High 1C.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low -3C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High -1C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -4C.

Monday..cloudy. High -1C.

Monday night..cloudy. Low -4C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High 0C.