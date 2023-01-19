Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, January 19, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..rain ending late this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing late this morning. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this morning. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 60 percent chance of drizzle early this evening. A few rain showers beginning early this evening then changing to 60 percent chance of flurries or drizzle after midnight. Fog patches dissipating early this evening. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low plus 3.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or drizzle. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature falling to zero in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Saturday..cloudy. High plus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 2.

Sunday..periods of snow. High plus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 3.

Tuesday..cloudy. High zero.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.