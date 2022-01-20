Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, January 20, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tomorrow..clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Friday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 13.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 8.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 11.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

Monday night..snow. Low minus 8.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 13.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.