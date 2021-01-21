Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, January 21, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..becoming cloudy this morning with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 4C.

Tonight..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -1C.

Friday..cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -1C. Wind chill -9C in the afternoon.

Friday night..clearing. Low -9C.

Saturday..sunny. High -4C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -7C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries. High -2C.

Sunday night..snow. Low -2C.

Monday..periods of snow. High 0C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -3C.