Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, January 23, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 2C. Wind chill -8C this morning.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain showers or flurries overnight with risk of freezing rain. Low 0C.
Friday..cloudy. A 30% chance of rain showers or flurries early in the morning. Periods of rain beginning in the morning. Risk of freezing rain early in the morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 3C.
Friday night..periods of rain or snow. Low 0C.
Saturday..periods of rain or snow. High 2C.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. Low -1C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. High 1C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -1C.
Monday..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. High 1C.