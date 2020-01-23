Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, January 23, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 2C. Wind chill -8C this morning.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain showers or flurries overnight with risk of freezing rain. Low 0C.

Friday..cloudy. A 30% chance of rain showers or flurries early in the morning. Periods of rain beginning in the morning. Risk of freezing rain early in the morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 3C.

Friday night..periods of rain or snow. Low 0C.

Saturday..periods of rain or snow. High 2C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. Low -1C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. High 1C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -1C.

Monday..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. High 1C.