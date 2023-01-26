Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, January 26, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..a few flurries ending overnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 3 this evening and minus 10 overnight

Friday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..flurries. Low minus 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Saturday night..periods of snow. Low minus 3.

Sunday..periods of snow. High plus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Monday..cloudy. High minus 5.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 9.

Tuesday..cloudy. High minus 5.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low minus 7.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.