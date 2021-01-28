Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, January 28, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -4C. Wind chill -20C this morning and -10C this afternoon.

Tonight..cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -11C. Wind chill near -16C.

Friday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.

Friday night..clear. Low -9C.

Saturday..cloudy. High -3C.

Saturday night..snow. Low -4C.

Sunday..snow. High -1C.

Sunday night..periods of snow. Low -3C.

Monday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High -1C.

Monday night..cloudy. Low -5C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.