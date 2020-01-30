Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, January 30, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 0C. Wind chill -5C this morning.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30% chance of flurries early this evening with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4C. Wind chill -6C this evening.

Friday..cloudy. A 30% chance of flurries late in the morning and early afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 1C. Wind chill -5C in the morning.

Friday night..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -2C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. High 3C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -1C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries or rain showers. Windy. High 7C.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 2C.

Monday..cloudy. High 6C.