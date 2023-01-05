Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, January 5, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature steady near plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to 40 percent chance of flurries near midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Temperature steady near zero.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 6.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.