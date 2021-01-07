Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, January 7, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this afternoon. Temperature steady near 1C.

Tonight..overcast. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low -3C. Wind chill -9C overnight.

Friday..mainly cloudy. Clearing near noon. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 1C. Wind chill -8C in the morning.

Friday night..clear. Low -10C.

Saturday..sunny. High 1C.

Saturday night..clear. Low -7C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 0C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low -4C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 0C.