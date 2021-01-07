Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, January 7, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this afternoon. Temperature steady near 1C.
Tonight..overcast. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low -3C. Wind chill -9C overnight.
Friday..mainly cloudy. Clearing near noon. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 1C. Wind chill -8C in the morning.
Friday night..clear. Low -10C.
Saturday..sunny. High 1C.
Saturday night..clear. Low -7C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 0C.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low -4C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 0C.