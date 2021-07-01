Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, July 1, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this afternoon. High 25 C. Humidex 30 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 12 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 24 C. Humidex 27 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 34 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 22 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 33 C.