Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, July 13, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Thursday..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 23 C. Humidex 30 C.

Thursday night..partly cloudy. Low 17 C.

Friday..sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the afternoon then light late in the afternoon. High 28 C. Humidex 36 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 28 C.