Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, July 13, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Thursday..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 23 C. Humidex 30 C.
Thursday night..partly cloudy. Low 17 C.
Friday..sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the afternoon then light late in the afternoon. High 28 C. Humidex 36 C.
Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 21 C.
Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.
Monday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.
Wednesday..sunny. High 28 C.