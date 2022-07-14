Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, July 14, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..clearing. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight..clear. Low 13.
Friday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.
Friday night..clear. Low 15.
Saturday..sunny. High 30.
Saturday night..clear. Low 18.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31.
Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 22.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.