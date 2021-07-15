Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, July 15, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness early this morning. 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..a few showers ending overnight then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 19.

Friday..cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the morning. A few showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 4 or moderate.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.