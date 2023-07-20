Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, July 20, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Windsor-Essex is under severe thunderstorm watch, and EC says tornadoes are also possible this afternoon.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers early this afternoon. Showers with a few thunderstorms beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 28. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..showers with a few thunderstorms ending late this evening then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday night..Clear. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.