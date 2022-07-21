Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, July 21, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low 21.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Clearing in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 31. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 21.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Sunday..showers. Windy. High 29.

Sunday night..showers. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 28.