Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, July 27, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. Clearing early this afternoon. High 29. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Low 19.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the morning. High 31. Humidex 42. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Saturday night..clear. Low 15.

Sunday..sunny. High 26.

Sunday night..clear. Low 15.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 19.

Wednesday..Cloudy. High 27.