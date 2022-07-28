Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, July 28, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low 15.

Friday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h late in the morning. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 13.

Saturday..sunny. High 29.

Saturday night..clear. Low 16.

Sunday..sunny. High 30.

Sunday night..clear. Low 19.

Monday..sunny. High 31.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Tuesday..sunny. High 30.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 19.

Wednesday..sunny. High 32.