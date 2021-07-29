Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, July 29, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. Showers beginning early this morning and ending near noon then a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Hazy early this morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 29 C. Humidex 37 C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 18 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon. High 24 C. Humidex 26 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 13 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 14 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 15 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.