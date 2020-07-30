Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, July 30, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy but becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 27C. Humidex 32C.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 17C.

Friday..sunny. High 28C. Humidex 31C.

Friday night..clear. Low 18C.

Saturday..sunny. High 28C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 20C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 20C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 18C.