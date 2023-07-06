Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, July 6, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 16.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.