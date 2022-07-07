Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, July 7, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Low 18.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 15.

Saturday..sunny. High 25.

Saturday night..clear. Low 13.

Sunday..sunny. High 28.

Sunday night..clear. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.