Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, July 8, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..showers at times heavy with a few thunderstorms ending this morning then cloudy and a 40 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Showers at times heavy beginning late this afternoon. A risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High 24 C. Humidex 31 C.

Tonight..showers at times heavy ending this evening then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. A risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Local amount 10 mm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this evening. Low 16 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High 23 C. Humidex 28 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 14 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.

Sunday night..showers. Low 18 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.