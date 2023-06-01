Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 1, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. High 32. UV index 9 or very high.
Tonight..clear. Low 17.
Friday..sunny. High 33. Humidex 37. UV index 8 or very high.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.