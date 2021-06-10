Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 10, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. A risk of a thunderstorm early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 29 C. Humidex 37 C.

Tonight..clear. Low 18 C.

Friday..sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the morning. High 29 C. Humidex 37 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.

Monday night..clear. Low 14 C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 26 C.