Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 10, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. A risk of a thunderstorm early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 29 C. Humidex 37 C.
Tonight..clear. Low 18 C.
Friday..sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the morning. High 29 C. Humidex 37 C.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.
Monday night..clear. Low 14 C.
Tuesday..sunny. High 26 C.