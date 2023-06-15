Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 15, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..showers or a few thunderstorms ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind east 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 13.

Friday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 13.

Saturday..sunny. High 28.

Saturday night..clear. Low 13.

Sunday..sunny. High 29.

Sunday night..clear. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.