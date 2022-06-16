Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 16, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 31 except 24 near Lake Erie. Humidex 37. UV index 11 or extreme.

Tonight..clear. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low 21.

Friday..sunny. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 late in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 13.

Saturday..sunny. High 22.

Saturday night..clear. Low 11.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 23.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 31.