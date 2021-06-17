Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 17, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 29 C. Humidex 31 C.

Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight then becoming south 20 gusting to 40. Low 18 C.

Friday..a few showers ending late in the morning then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 30 C. Humidex 40 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 16 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.